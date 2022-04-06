BONFIELD — Charles A. “Chuck” Brinkman, 86, of Bonfield, passed away March 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Charles M. and Violet M. (Burling) Brinkman. Charles married Carolyn Bradley on Sept. 28, 1957, at St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee.
Chuck worked for 28 years at David Bradley and Roper Corporation, eventually retiring from ZLB Behring (CSL Behring).
He enjoyed doing carpenter work and woodworking. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family. In the early years, he flew to visit family. Later, he traveled in his RV to all 48 continental states, camping along the way. He especially enjoyed traveling to national and state parks.
Chuck was a member of the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Brinkman, of Bonfield; one daughter, Christine Brinkman, of Bonfield; five grandchildren, Rodney Ulm. of Indianapolis, Ind., Teri Ulm and Adam Mueblhausen, of Indianapolis, Ind., Nicole and James Lord, of Clinton, Rob and Julie Brinkman, of Charlotte, N.C., and Steven Brinkman, of Chicago; three great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Barbara M. Brinkman, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Charles H. Brinkman; one brother, Elmer Brinkman; and one sister, Adeline Nottke.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Bonfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.