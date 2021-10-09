KANKAKEE — Charles “Bud” Birr, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at his home.
He was born May 19, 1936. in Kankakee, the son of Clarence P. and Cecelia M. (Roy) Birr. He married Nancy J. Thompson on Sept. 15, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Bud was an electrician at Western Electric and did electrical work at Mad Caps.
He was an active parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, formerly St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, and he re-did all the pews at his church.
Bud coached many teams: St. Rose football and basketball, Lions Little League and Azzarelli Pee Wee football. He was a Cub Master for the St. Rose Cub Scouts. Bud was the head of the Oktoberfest cooking crew.
He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Marycrest Tuesday Night League and bowled in Brothers Tournaments. Bud loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Nancy Birr, of Kankakee; his children, Mary Jo Wilcox, of Bourbonnais, Gary (Jackie) Birr, of Dayton, Ohio, Dan (Laura) Birr, of Crystal Lake, Jim Birr, of Woodstock, and Carol (Scott) Weedon, of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Clodi; and his brother, Paul Birr.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. John Paul II – West Campus in Kankakee. The Rev. Matt Pratscher will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
