Charlene A. Graham, 88, of Clifton, passed away Aug. 22, 2019, at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside in Clifton.
She was born July 12, 1931, the daughter of Burnet T. and Bertha R. (Ruder) Yeates, in Bonfield.
Charlene graduated from Herscher High School. She married LeRoy Graham on July 31, 1953, in Los Angeles. He preceded her in death March 24, 2013.
She was employed as a legal secretary from 1950 to 1993, when she retired. Charlene loved to travel, play cards, work crossword puzzles, attend family get-togethers and garden. She especially enjoyed planting pansies in the winter and begonias in the summer. Charlene enjoyed attending the Hilltoppers Senior Citizens Group and was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two sisters, Gerri Rashinskas, of Clifton, and Nancy Sunnen, of Somonauk; and one brother and a sister-in-law, James (Judi) Yeates, of Omaha, Neb. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Kay Scott.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William and Andrew Yeates; and two brothers-in-law, John Rashinskas and Leslie Sunnen.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, until the 10 a.m. Mass in Presence Merkle-Knipprath St. Francis Chapel, Clifton.
Private inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the activities department at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside or Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich.
