Charlene Hertz Dybedock, 77, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at her home.
She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of David and Charlotte Saurbier Westerwelle.
Charlene received her B.A. from Northern Illinois University and her M.B.A. from Olivet Nazarene University. She also received a post graduation certificate in organizational development from National Training Lab Institute in behavioral sciences. Charlene was a business owner. Before retiring, she was a managing partner of Midwest Tower Leasing, Inc., which manages and leases space on broadcast and communications towers in a five-state region. Prior to entering the tower business, she spent 15 years as an administrator at Kankakee Community College. She was the vice president of economic development and institutional planning when she left the college in 1992. Charlene was a member of Provena St. Mary’s Hospital Board and Directors since 1986, serving as chairman of the board from 2002 until 2006. She was a member of the Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault Board of Directors, serving as chairman of the board from 2005 until 2006. She was also a past president of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club, where she was the first woman admitted in 1987 and was also the first woman president. Charlene served 14 years as commissioner of the Kankakee Valley Park District, serving as president for five of those years. She served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Kankakee County, the Kankakee Development Corporation, the Kankakee County Economic Development Council and the Illinois Association of Park Districts. Charlene was awarded the Zonta Leadership Award in 1996 and the St. Mary’s Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2001. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, having served as president of the congregation.
Charlene was the loving mother of six children, Dr. Erich and Tricia Hertz, of New York, Carl Hertz and Dr. Heather Eisele, of Chicago, Rhonda and Bob Crink, of Twin Lake, Mich., Larry and Traci Dybedock, of Nixa, Mo., Scott and Audrey Dybedock, of Brownsburg, Ind., and Steve and Robin Dybedock, of Chicago. She was the very proud grandmother of Amelia Ruth Hertz, Greta Charlene Hertz, Magnus Eisele-Hertz, Rowan Eisele-Hertz, Brittani (Arnaud) Dierickx, Brian Crink, Grace Dybedock and Christian Dybedock. Also surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Patty Westerwelle, of Dayton, Ohio; her former husband, Noel Hertz, of Chicago; and two nieces, Ann (Tom) Hintz and Sarah (Jason) Gregga. In addition to her family, Charlene loved her community and was a friend, parent and grandparent to many people she met.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her former husband, Howard Dybedock.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
