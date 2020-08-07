Charlean Felix

KANKAKEE — Charlean “Dimp” Felix, 69, of Kankakee, passed away July 31, 2020, at her home, with a smile on her face.
Visitation, with masks and social distancing, will take place from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, with limited people, at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 East Cedar St., Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alex and Elizabeth Winfield Felix.
Charlean was employed by and retired from Shapiro Developmental Center after 26 years of service, where she worked as a support service worker in Shapiro’s Central Dietary Department.
Dimp was a friendly outgoing person and with that personality she created many friends who remain loyal to this day. She enjoyed listening to music (Blues), playing cards and spending time with family.
Surviving are her two daughters, Twana Hendrix and Tara Felix, both of Kankakee; two sisters, Connie Felix, of Kankakee, and Clotine Hedrick, of Los Angeles, Calif.; two brothers, Alex Felix, of Los Angeles, Calif., and George Felix, of Kankakee; special sons, Antoine Felix, Antonio Felix, Aaron Felix and Billy Baptist; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her daughter, Sarah Felix; a sister, Ceola Felix; and four brothers, Lacy, Napoleon, Duane and Raymond Felix.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!