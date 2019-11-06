Charla J. Molck, 85, of Onarga, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at her home.
She was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Ambia, Ind., the daughter of Charles and Teresa (Leuck) Grogan. Charla married Marvin Clyden on Nov. 25, 1950, in Ambia, Ind. She later married Norman Molck on April 1, 1974, in Gilman. He preceded her in death Dec. 28, 1994.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Henson, of Onarga, and Marva Crandall, of Gibson City; three sons, Gail (Cindi) Clyden, of St. Anne, Alan (Diane) Clyden, of Clifton, and David Clyden, of St. Anne; 13 grandchildren, Ashley (Mark) Classen, Jeremy (Jill) Schumacher, Daniel (Hannah) Cole, Amanda (Jeremy) Huml, Brian (Molly) Clyden, Kristen (Mark) Mitchell, Kimberly (Ryan) Cooper, Stacie (William) Powers, Sara (Rory) Mulcahy, Joshua (Emily) Clyden, Whitney (Christopher) Williams, Naomi (Justin) Lamarr and Noah (Jessica) Clyden; 33 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marlene Sue Clough, Pat Vanvickle, Judy (Ed) Roark and LeAnn (Thomas) Putney; three brothers, Jay Grogan, Edward (Leanda) Grogan and Terrance (Margaret) Grogan; and three stepchildren, Vicki Goldenstein, of Danforth, Michael (Cathy) Molck, of Crescent City, and Dennis Molck, of Danforth.
In addition to her second husband, Charla was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Darrell; stepson, Jeff Molck; son-in-law, Tom Henson; daughters-in-law, Debbie Clyden and Vickie Clyden; great-grandchildren, Leland Clyden and Addison Williams; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Sarah Molck.
Charla was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, Altar Guild, and volunteered for many things within the church and with Hospice. She was also a member of the Onarga and Watseka VFW Auxiliary and served as the 7th District president for VFW Auxiliary. Charla was an LPN at many area nursing homes. She loved adult coloring, doing word searches, baking bread, having coffee with her friends at K&H, and collecting bells, angels and cardinals. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with a 7 p.m. VFW Auxiliary service. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
