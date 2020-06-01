CHEBANSE — Chad Matthew Thompson Fortin, 40, of Chebanse, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home May 9, 2020. He suffered from a long illness.
Chad was born Dec. 4, 1979, in Kankakee, the son of Leslie M. Fortin and Judith M. (FitzGerald) Fortin.
He was employed as a security guard with Burns Security and was taking law enforcement classes at Kankakee Community College before becoming ill.
Surviving are his mother, Judith Fortin, of Chebanse; two sisters, Amy (Eugene) Klosier, of Braidwood, and Amanda Fortin, of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother, Gregory Fortin, of New Baden; three nieces, Sarah Klosier and Amy and Laura Fortin; and a nephew, Grant Coryell.
Preceding him in death were his father; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Tom FitzGerald and Mr. and Mrs. Ansel Fortin.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services were private and burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.
Chad was a devoted Catholic. He always treated everyone with kindness and respect and loved his family.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!