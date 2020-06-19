BOURBONNAIS — Celestine Girot, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (June 11, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born in Kankakee, on July 15, 1951.
Celestine was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University. She was employed at Manteno Bank and Provena Fortin Villa.
Surviving are her husband, Gary Girot, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Jacky Russell Abrassart, of Bradley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie (Terry) Wren, of Custer Park, and Diana (Denny) Krumwiede, of Watseka; along with many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters; and a daughter, Jossette Frey.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
