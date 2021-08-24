Cecelia Mundt

WILTON TOWNSHIP — Cecelia M. Mundt (nee Gallagher), age 100, passed away peacefully Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at her home in Wilton Township, with family at her side.
Surviving are her children, Alan (Marty) Mundt, Ed (fiancee Debbie Sanderson) Mundt, and Marlene (Tim) Murray; grandchildren, Julie (Nick) Nichols, Laurie (Brian) Devlin, Jodie (Megan) Mundt, Luke Mundt and Ryan (Brianna) Murray; great-grandchildren, Jordan Nichols and Sean Mundt; sister-in-law, Doris Robbins; numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime caregiver, Rita Juskiene.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Michael and Mable Gallagher; her loving husband, Truman (1997); seven sisters and three brothers.
Cecelia graduated from St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and Peotone High School and was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wilton Center.
She loved tending to her flowers and gardening vegetables. Cecelia also enjoyed working on puzzles, cooking, baking and watching the Chicago Cubs, but above all, she loved spending time with her family. Cecelia was an amazing farmer’s wife who took care of her ailing husband for more than 30 years. Her example of being a loving wife, dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will always be remembered.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Funeral services will begin with prayers at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home, followed by a procession to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wilton Center for the 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mount St. Patrick Cemetery, Wilton Center.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan.
