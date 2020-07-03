Cecelia Monk

MANTENO — Cecelia I. Monk, 99, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born March 8, 1921 near Nashville, Ill., the daughter of Joseph and Veronica Smugala Grzegorek. Cecelia married Wilbur Monk on Oct. 10, 1941, in Manteno. He preceded her in death in 1980.
Cecelia worked at Manteno State Hospital as a health care technician. She also worked at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant during wartime making ammo. She also worked at Hillman Memorial Hospital in Manteno as a nurse’s aide and worked at Our Lady Academy in the kitchen.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, where she served as an usher well into her 90s.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Norma Monk, of Manteno; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Marilyn and Dale Pfeiffer, of Bonfield, and Audrey and Harvey Mallard, of Sun City Center, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jason (Deanna) Pfeiffer, Abby (Tim) Allen, Jordan (Adam) Reed, Andy (Jenny) Monk, Erin (Tim) Trader and Chris (Joe) Bechard; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Agnes Kellerman, of Palos Heights, JoAnne Kania, of DuBois, and Frances Kellerman, of Pinckneyville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Zeb Pfeiffer, Kathryn Bringelson and Dan Bringelson; and one brother, John Grzegorek.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Shriner’s Club.
