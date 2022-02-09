cathy quick

BONFIELD — Cathy S. Quick, 70, of Bonfield, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born March 9, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Duane and Mary (Warren) Krieg. Cathy married Charles Quick on Sept. 27, 1969, in Goodrich.
Cathy was a bus driver for the Herscher School District for 44 years.
She enjoyed bowling, doing crossword puzzles, making floral arrangements and attending her children’s sporting events.
Cathy loved to travel and go out to eat. Most of all, Cathy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Quick, of Bonfield; one son, Kurt Quick, of Kankakee, one daughter, Kristine Quick, of Braidwood; two grandchildren, Kassidy Quick and Delaney Quick; her mother, Mary Krieg, of Union Hill; one sister, Lynn Hartman, of Bradley; two brothers, Jerry and Corinne Krieg, of Bourbonnais, and Alan and Sharon Krieg, of Essex; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her father; and one nephew, Jason Krieg.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
