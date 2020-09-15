KANKAKEE — Catherine D. Lawless, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 9, 1920, in Cullom, the daughter of Charles and Mabel Farber Ortman.
Catherine married Ira F. Lawless on July 28, 1945, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Catherine was a loving wife of Ira for 75 years, and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a talented seamstress her entire life. Catherine also enjoyed ceramics, porcelain and China painting and spent 35 years as a gifted painter / artist.
Surviving are her husband, Ira Lawless, of Riverside Senior Citizens Living in Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Lynne Lawless, of McCall, Idaho; one daughter, Marilyn McCall, of Spring Grove; one sister, Rita DesMarteau, of Kankakee; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Francis, Robert and Richard Ortman; and one son-in-law, Bill McCall.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters celebrating the Mass.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hearts of Hope Youth Ministry of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
