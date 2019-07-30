Cassie Caye Keen, 31, of Greeley, Colo., was welcomed into heaven July 21, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family as her courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer ended.
She was born April 19, 1988, in Greeley, Colo., the daughter of D and Nancy (Davis) Vrooman, of Kersey, Colo.
Cassie graduated from Platte Valley High School in 2006, WNCC, UNC and the University of Gallway, Ireland.
She worked as a logistics manager for JBS Corporate in Greeley. She also coached volleyball at Eaton, Greeley West and for NORCO.
Cassie married the love of her life, Mark Keen II, on June 21, 2017, on Cumberland Pass, in Taylor Park, Colo. She often said that was the happiest day of her life. They enjoyed spending time at their mountain property above Rist Canyon, camping and four-wheeling.
A beloved wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Cassie was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed, her friends and family said.
Thankful to have shared her life are her husband, Mark, of Greeley; parents, D and Nancy, of Kersey; sister, Callie (Jake) Davis and their son, Ryker, all of Loveland, Colo.; father- and mother-in-law, Mark and JoAnne Keen, of Momence; brother-in-law, Adam (Jennifer) Keen and their son, Nolan, all of Manteno; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Ryan) Hasselbring, of Kankakee; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Rex and Helen Davis and Buck and Helen Vrooman.
Life celebration services were held July 28 at the Platte Valley High School cafeteria.
Memorials may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.
Please sign her online guestbook at adamsoncares.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!