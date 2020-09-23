Caryle See

BOURBONNAIS — Caryle Ann See, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020).
She was born Oct. 6, 1944, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles Raymond and Wenonah Lytle. Her parents preceded her in death. Caryle married her high school sweetheart, George W. See III, on June 5, 1965. Her husband preceded her in death.
They were blessed with three children, Deborah (Robert) Laskey, of Bourbonnais, Daniel (Paulette) See, of Roanoke, Texas, and Barbara See, of Chicago; four grandsons, Michael (Lindsey), Maxwell, Nicholas and Joseph Laskey; and three granddaughters, Madeline (Thomas) Evaristo, Jessica and Abigail See.
Caryle enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by them and her extended family, including her sister-in-law, Lillie See, and her nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Caryle, knew how much she loved to volunteer and share her many talents. She was the hostess that always made sure everyone was fed well and had a good time. She was a friend to so many.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Lytle.
Caryle earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in elementary education and a master’s degree from University of Illinois-Chicago for literacies and learning. She retired from the Chicago Public School System after positively impacting the lives of so many children. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering as an officer for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens’ Club, holding several offices with the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators and playing cards with the St. Jude Pinochle Club.
A celebration of her life will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais. A private, immediate-family-only Interment will be held.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens Club, 147 South Michigan, Bradley, IL 60915.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
