KEMPTON — Carrol Jean Statler, 95, of Kempton, passed away Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) at 2:10 p.m.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Carrol was born June 20, 1925, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the son of Anthony and Eula (Cook) Statler. He married Evelyn Bierschwal on Dec. 14, 1944, in Shreveport, La. They celebrated their 75-year anniversary in 2019. She survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Connie (Duane) Hitchens, of Piper City, Carrol Bruce (Jennifer) Statler, of Dwight, Kim (Ray Anderson) Knox, of Williamsville, and Greg Statler, of Cullom; grandchildren, Kelsey (Andrew) Freeland, of Cantrall, Olivia Statler, of Greenfield, Ind., Wyatt Carrol Statler and Jack Statler, both of Dwight; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Audrey and Ashton Freeland; one sister, Helen Yount; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Peetz and Edna Burchyett; and a grandson, Kyle Knox.
Carrol served as a Bombardier on a B26 in the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II. He was a disabled veteran and a purple heart recipient.
He was a graduate of South East Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
At Tri-Point High School, he taught industrial arts and driver’s education for many years. He was the mayor of Kempton for many years. He was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Ford County Planning Commission and Zoning Commission.
Besides spending time with his family, Carrol was an avid woodworker. He made trains, bird feeders, hearts, tulips, recipe holders, etc. to give away in the community.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Foundation online at DAV.org.
