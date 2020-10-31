Carrie Glenn

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Carrie Deloris Glenn (Puddin), 78, of Pembroke Township, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Pastor Louis Barnes will officiate. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear your mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Carrie was born Jan. 16, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert Page and Rebecca Crawford-Anderson. She was married to Willie George Glenn on April 2, 1962, in Momence.
She had been employed by Manteno State Hospital in the dietary department and at Baker & Taylor, Momence.
Carrie enjoyed shopping, watching TV, traveling, shooting pool, attending family gatherings and she loved doing crossword puzzles.
She had been a member of St. Anne Woods Chapel.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Willie G. Glenn, of Pembroke; her sons, Erick (Bridgitte) Glenn, Michael Glenn and Durrell Glenn, all of Pembroke; her daughters, Cathy (Samuel) Winston, of Pembroke, Patricia (Richard) Winston, of St. Anne, and Donna (James) Winston, of Pembroke; sister, Willie B. Armstrong, of Chicago; stepbrothers, Danny and Joe, both of Chicago, and James Anderson, of St. Louis, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Rebecca I. Anderson; father, Robert Page; stepfather, Jesse Anderson Sr.; brother, Jesse Anderson Jr.; and sister, Buella Lee Crawford.
