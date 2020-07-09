Carolyn Wells

KANKAKEE — Carolyn Sue Wells, 69, of Kankakee, transitioned to be with our Lord on July 1, 2020, from her home, with family by her side.
Carolyn’s family can be visited with from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Please remember social distancing guidelines. Thank you. Pastor Jesse L. Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 1, 1950, the daughter of Ben and Lucy Love Hamilton, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Carolyn grew up in Otto. She accepted Christ at a young age and had a meaningful relationship with the Lord. She was a devoted member of the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Otto.
She graduated from Clifton Central High School in 1968.
On Sept. 19, 1970, Carolyn married Eugene Wells at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Otto.
Carolyn loved to cook and found joy in seeing others enjoy her food. She and her crew would host an occasional dinner dance and, at one point, they had a catering business. In addition to cooking, Carolyn also loved to travel and to shop.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ben and Lucy Hamilton; her sisters, Bennett Hamilton and Rosa Lee Johnson; and her brothers, Henry and Jerry Hamilton.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 49 years, Eugene Wells, of Kankakee; her son, Shannon Wells, of Philadelphia, Pa.; her daughter, Erica Wells-Campbell, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Charris (Jasmine) Wells, of Bethalto, Brandi Wells and Andrew Campbell Jr., both of Kankakee, and Camille Wells, of Brownville, N.J.; two great-grandchildren, Reign and Ryan Finch; two sisters, Tracy Hamilton-Creighton, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Dorothy Hamilton-McCray, of Atlanta, Ga.; along with a host of nieces and nephews; and a group of friends who were more like sisters.
