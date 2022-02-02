Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow rates and dangerous travel conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches through this afternoon. The highest snowfall rates, in excess of one inch per hour, will occur through early this afternoon. An additional 1 to 4 inches of snow may fall from Wednesday night through Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east-central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening commutes today and possibly again on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&