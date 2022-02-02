MANTENO — Carolyn “Sue” Barnett, 79, formerly of Manteno, passed away peacefully Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022).
She was born to Sim and Eula Juanita Kingston, in Milks Township in Iroquois County, on May 13, 1942. Sue married Ronald Barnett. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Sue had a passion and love for sports. She was a die-hard Cubs fan, coached softball and enjoyed fishing. She was one of the first female members of the Bassmasters. She was a member of the Bass ‘N Gals Fishing Club. Sue also enjoyed dancing and horse racing. She had a passion for crafting, collecting antiques and attending auctions. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren near and far.
She was employed at the Manteno State Hospital and then transferred to Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, from which she retired in 2001.
Sue had moved to Monticello, Ind., with her partner, Tom Keigher. Tom also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three children, Bill (Becky) Davis, of Florida, Kimberly Barnett, of Bradley, and Rebecca Shepherd, of Marion; six grandchildren, Chaise (Reese)Woolsey, of Chicago, Caylee Woolsey, of Bradley, Breanne Ashline, of Bradley, Brittany (Brandon) Pommier, of St. George, Justine Davis, of Tennessee, and Nick (Elicia) Davis, of Florida. In addition to her grandchildren, she also had five great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include: Jim (Kathy) Kingston, of Manteno, Wanda Jordan, of Bradley, and Yvonne Brandenberg, of Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Ronnie “Jughead” Kingston, Bill Kingston and Edwin “Rocky” Kingston; and one sister, Bertha Richmond.
A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Bradley American Legion Dugout Bar, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley.