Carolyn Maree Meeker, 75, of Kankakee, passed away at Riverside Medical Center on Nov. 22, 2019.
She was born May 8, 1944, in Monticello, Ind., the daughter of Ivan and Nancye (Douglas) Meeker.
Carolyn retired from Riverside Medical Center after 27 years as an operating room nurse.
Prior to that, she and her sister operated a dairy farm in Burnettsville, Ind., for 10 years.
Surviving are her son, Jeff Meeker, of Bourbonnais; a brother-in-law, Steve Thompson, of Logansport, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Makenna, Mallory, Lily Lyn and Isabella Meeker, all of Bourbonnais.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Arthur Meeker; and sister; Marilyn (Meeker) Thompson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. central/noon Eastern on Friday, Dec. 6, in Davis Cemetery in Logansport, Ind.
