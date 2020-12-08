MANHATTAN — Carolyn A. Gill (nee Krapf), 86, of Manhattan, went to meet the Lord on Saturday (Dec. 5, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her children, Susanne (and the late Tom Murphy) Murphy, of Minnesota., LuAnn (Mark) Roop, of Manhattan, Mary Ann “Proud” (Kim Whitmer) Berg, of Manhattan, and Steve (Stephanie) Gill, of Manhattan; grandchildren, Amanda Rae (Joshua Bohnsack) Berg, Andrew (Tierney) Berg, Shelby (Mark) Phillips, Nick (April) Goodwin, Tony (Megan Devine) Gill, Brittany (Mike McDonald) Gill and Tyler Gill; great-grandchildren, Camden and Hailey Berg, Connor, Kinsley and Collin Goodwin and Joanna Phillips; her brother-in-law, Glenn (Sharon) Gill, of Manhattan; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Krapf and Joanne Krapf; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 63 years, Norman F. Gill (2018); her parents, Alfred and Dorothy (nee Flatt) Krapf; sister, Koreen Heisner; her brothers, Stanley Krapf and William Krapf; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Heisner.
Carolyn was born April 24, 1934, and raised in the Manhattan area. She was a long-time active member of both the Green Garden United Methodist Church and the Manhattan United Methodist Church. Carolyn learned to play the piano in the historic Peotone Flour Mill at the age of 4. She then learned the organ and became the organist of Green Garden United Methodist Church at the age of 16 and continued to serve the role of church organist until the age of 80, playing for countless church services, including weddings, funerals, Christmas and other Ecumenical services.
She was employed at and retired from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Carolyn was extremely social; she enjoyed the Women’s Society at church, playing cards and getting together with friends and family. In their later years, Carolyn and her husband, Norman, resided at Salem Village Nursing Home. Carolyn resided there for 6 and a half years; the nurses and staff became her friends, and she was happy there.
She loved her family, even when she was unable to attend a family event, it warmed her heart to know that they were all together.
Private services will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Carolyn’s funeral ceremony will be posted on Forsythe Gould Funeral Home’s Facebook page immediately following her service.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or to Sunset Hospice Cottage, P.O. Box 203, Worthington, MN 56187.
“Lastly, the family of Carolyn Gill would like to express their sincere gratitude for the constant care and attention that the Salem Village Nursing Home nurses and staff gave to their mother through these last 6 and a half years; the comfort and peace of mind you provided to their family cannot be measured, thank you.”
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, phone 815-478-3321.
