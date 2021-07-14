KANKAKEE — Carolyn Ader, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 9, 2021) at her home in Four Seasons, Mo.
She was born March 2, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Clausen) Garreau. Carolyn married John Ader on Feb. 1, 1974, in Normal.
Carolyn was a homemaker.
She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are her husband, John Ader, of Kankakee; five children, Jeffrey Monferdini, Scott (Tracy) Monferdini, Tricia (Casey) Bertram, Angela (Tom) McDermott and Mike Ader; 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, Ashley, Shelby, Ryan, Sophia, Ava, Paul, Derek and Victoria; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Ambellina and Averie; three sisters, Bonnie Leischner, Pat Sargeant and Lois Wiley; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Molly.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church or the wishes of the family.
