Carole Renwick

BOURBONNAIS — Carole J. Renwick, 61, of Bourbonnais, was born April 26, 1959, in Oak Park, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Osmus) Wenk. Her parents preceded her in death. Carole passed away at her home on Jan. 6, 2021.
Carole was a graduate of Lincoln-Way High School and Joliet Junior College and recently retired from working at Farm & Fleet of Bourbonnais, where she enjoyed bringing joy and contagious smiles to all she encountered.
She spent several years caring for the developmentally disabled at Trinity Services in Joliet, going on to work as a teaching assistant at St. Jude School, also in Joliet. Carole then spent time sharing responsibility with her husband, Bruce, at his business at Lift Truck Management in Manhattan. Her husband preceded her in death.
Carole enjoyed spending time with family, and especially adored her grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, crafting and photography. Her motto was living life to the fullest.
Surviving are her two sons and daughter-in-law, John Jones, of Dallas, Texas, and Mike and Jennie Jones, of Peotone. Carole was described as a most cherished grandmother to Rosalie and Waylon; dearest friend to Lonnie Jones, of Martinsville; dearest sister to Char (Don) Lindeman, of Aroma Park, Rose (Ray) Bobzin, of Wilmington, Tom (Rosemary) Wenk, of Elwood, Diane Lemmons, of Coal City, and Raymond (Cathy) Wenk, of Coal City, along with their extended families.
In addition to her husband, Bruce Renwick; and parents, Charles and Evelyn (Osmus) Wenk; she was preceded in death by brothers, Billy, Jimmy and Dickey; and sister, Judy.
Beloved by so many, she will forever be an angel in their hearts, the family said.
