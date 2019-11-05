Carol E. Wilson, 90, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at her home.
She was born April 13, 1929, the daughter of Ernst and Sylvia (Conrad) Kurtz, in Peotone. Carol married LeRoy “Bud” Wilson on Aug. 21, 1948, in Peotone. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2019.
Carol was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. She was a founding member of Kankakee Quilt Makers Association and hand-quilted many quilts. She collected porcelain angels of the month. Carol enjoyed gardening, sewing and going antiquing at flea markets with Bud. She gifted a hand-knitted baby set to all of the new babies born into the family.
Surviving are her two sons, James Wilson, of Kankakee, and Kurt Wilson, of Kankakee; three daughters, Elizabeth Senesac, of Bradley, Kathryn (Jerry) Thomas, of Herscher, and Lynn (Andy) Zugenbuehler, of Essex; grandchildren, Andy (Karly) Senesac, Mark (Vanessa) Senesac, Craig Senesac, Douglas (Steffani Barth) Thomas, Brad (Julia) Thomas, Laura Wilson, Brian (Nicole) Wilson, Nick Wilson, Drew Zugenbuehler and Cody Zugenbuehler; great-grandchildren, Abby, Lily, Jack, Anna, Ava, Evelyne, Claire, Logan and Hope; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Bud, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robin “Bob” Senesac; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, until the time of Carol’s funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!