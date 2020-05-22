KANKAKEE -- Carol J. Wiedl, 80, of Kankakee, passed away May 17, 2020, at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Harry & Viola (Magnell) Taylor. Carol married Kenneth J. Wiedl on Nov. 5, 1958, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2004.
Carol retired from IVEX Corporation in Grant Park where she had worked in Quality Control. She was a caregiver to Janie Philpott. Carol was a Brownie leader and 4-H leader. She loved dogs and horses, and particularly enjoyed going to horse shows. She was an avid Chicago White Sox and NASCAR fan. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her family. Carol loved teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren checkers and card games. She loved listening to Frank Sinatra and watching western movies.
Surviving are one son, Kip Wiedl of Belle Plaine, Minn.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sheri & Edward Gorman of Kankakee, Sandy & Scott Delaney of Momence, and Susie Wiedl of Grant Park; five grandchildren, Ashley (Ben) Murray, Ryan (Tara Moody) Gerberding, Andrew (Nicole) Hamann, Krysta (Mark) Farina, and Lauren Delaney; and five great-grandchildren, Parker Murray, Claire Murray, Avery Murray, Hailey Gerberding, and Macie Gerberding.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth Wiedl, Carol is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara Mayer and Lorraine Kistel; and one brother, Richard Taylor.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No public visitation will be held.
Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
