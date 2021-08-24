Carol Weedon

CHEBANSE — Carol L. Weedon, 74, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Merle and Grace (Kruse) Schwark. They preceded her in death in addition to one brother, James Schwark.
Carol married Leslie Weedon on Aug. 24, 1968, in Herscher. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Brad (Jennifer) Weedon, of Baden, Pa.; one daughter, Jill Weedon, of Chebanse; and three grandchildren, Ruthann and Noah Weedon, of Baden, Pa., and Leah Johnson, of Chebanse.
Mrs. Weedon was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, where she played the piano for services. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1988, and worked part-time at Kankakee Community College and was also a substitute teacher for the Clifton Central and Herscher school districts.
Carol enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and reading.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with a prayer service starting at 8 p.m. A memorial service will be at a later date, with the Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
