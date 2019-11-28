Carol M. Vito (nee Lenzi), 80, of Reddick, passed away suddenly Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born March 22, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Narciso and Santina (nee Pietrantoni) Lenzi. Her parents preceded her in death.
Carol enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and spending time at her home on Lake Shannon.
She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Lisa Vito, of Stickney, Sharon Vito, of Cullom, Sue (Rob) Roggenburg, of Reddick, and Tim (Amy) Vito, of Flowermound, Texas; seven grandchildren, Tyler Roggenburg, Ryan DeFord, Jake Kyrouac, Alex Vito, Payton Vito, Nick Mahoney and Ethan Vito; three sisters, Emily (Al) Ceragioli, of Plainfield, Sandy (Bob) Silich, of Downers Grove, and Linda (Russell) Radek, of New Lenox; brother-in-law, Charley Vito, of Chicago; sister-in-law, Rosemary Pusateri, of Frankfort; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Vito, on Sept. 6, 2009. They were married Oct. 22, 1966, in Chicago. She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Vito.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
