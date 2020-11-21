Carol Stedman

MOMENCE — Carol J. Stedman, 81, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 14, 1939, the daughter of Henry and Lottie Niebojewski Skonesey. Carol married Edward T. Stedman on Sept. 30, 1955, in Jeffersonville, Ind. He preceded her in death April 17, 2011.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jana Stedman, of Momence; four grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four daughters, Kathleen Stedman, Bonnie Stedman, Yvonne Marie Stedman and Christine Stedman; and one grandson, Aric Zack.
She was the director of clothing department at Shapiro Mental Health Center and had also been a cook.
Carol was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and the Council of Catholic Women.
She enjoyed doing word searches, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. Carol took pride in maintaining her “Angels Rest” garden and sanctuary.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life Mass will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
