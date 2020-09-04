BOURBONNAIS — Carol (Cerami) Sarowatz, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, after a long and difficult fight against the COVID-19 Virus.
Carol was the love of her husband Tony’s life and his best friend. She was supported throughout her fight by loving family and friends and will be missed by many.
She was loved by her brother, Jerry Meadows, of Gilroy, Calif.; a sister; two daughters; four granddaughters; three grandsons; and one great-grandson; along with five nieces; five grand-nieces; five nephews; and four grand-nephews.
Carol will rest in peace as she joins her parents; two brothers; and two sisters in Heaven while she rests in the arms of God.
Her wish was to have her ashes laid in the sand on Orient Beach on St. Maarten. When God has determined that it is Tony’s time to join her, his ashes will be brought to St. Maarten to lay next to hers.
There will be no service at this time. There will be a celebration of Carol’s life in Arizona, per her wishes.
She would want to say, “Goodbye, everyone, until we meet again and Trump 2020.”
