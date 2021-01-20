Carol Reinagle

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Carol Mae Reinagle, 79, of Rice Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021).
Carol was born April 5, 1941, in Gilman, the daughter of Francis and Edel (Block) Tholen.
She graduated from Gilman High School in 1959 and received her bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in business education and library science in 1976, and her master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Minnesota.
Carol married Glen Reinagle on July 3, 1960. They lived in Gilman, then moved to Fairbury, and in 1973, they moved to Rice Lake, Wis., where they have resided since.
She was a life-long learner who shared the love of books, reading and technology with RLASD students as a elementary librarian from 1976 until her retirement in 2000. During that time, she was responsible for establishing six elementary school libraries, even serving students at rural district buildings in Brill and Oak Grove and the old Haugen School. She was instrumental in bringing technology to elementary students and drove the district technology bus before computers were in all schools. She was active in her profession at the state level, serving terms on the Wisconsin Educational Media Association Board of Directors earning WEMA’s highest award as Media Education of the Year in 1998, and also chaired DPI Library Committees.
Carol loved classical music, especially piano music and was an accordion player. She also sang in community choirs. She loved traveling to Europe, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska. On annual trips to Lake Kabetogama in Northern Minnesota long before, and after it became Voyageur National Park she perfected the art of simultaneously reading and fishing.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Becki and Ken George, of Birchwood; a son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Patti Reinagle, of Osceola; granddaughters, Amy (Matthew) Jacobson, of Ashland, and Sarah (Patrick) Wittak, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; great-grandson, Leif Jacobson; sisters, Sandra Ens, of Florida, Marlee Hunt, of Illinois, and Norma (Dennis) Blair, of Illinois; brothers, Wayne (Alice) Tholen and Ray (Gin) Tholen, all of Illinois; brothers-in-law, Robert, Dale and Rex (Debbie Lane) Reinagle, of Piper City; special friends, Pauline Waters, of Fairbury, the Ladies of the Club Book Club; her one fat cat, Birch; nieces, nephews as well as many other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Glen Reinagle; her parents; a brother, Donald Tholen; sister, Shirley Meuser; and sister-in-law, Mary DeLong.
A private celebration of her life will be Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Rice Lake Methodist Church, with the Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating. It will be live-streamed so family and friends can celebrate Carol’s life through the Rice Lake Methodist Church Facebook page or at Jon Tillung’s Facebook page. An extended family celebration of life will be held in Illinois in the Summer of 2021.
Funeral arrangements are by Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wis.
In her memory, read a book to a child, read a book yourself, support libraries and become a lifelong learner.
Memorials may be made to the Carol Reinagle Memorial Scholarship Fund at 2752 27th Street, Birchwood WI 54817. Proceeds will be used to support educational opportunities for future educators and school librarians.