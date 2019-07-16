Carol Ann O’lena, 64, of Jackson, Mo., passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019) at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
She was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Woodrow and Luella Warren Hutson. Carol married Ernest O’lena in January 1972. He preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2015.
Carol was an exceptionally caring and loving person who would help anyone in need. She was a hard worker and dearly loved her family and friends. She was a Mary Kay Cosmetic representative for more than 20 years.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Woodworth and granddaughter, Maddison Woodworth, of Midland, Texas; her grandson, Devin Mackin, of Kankakee; granddaughter, Nicole O’lena and great-grandson, Blaydon Houser, of Marion, Ind.; another daughter, Kimberly O’lena and granddaughter, Hannah Mucker, of Illinois; one brother, Kenneth “Cooner” Hutson (Iris Mayhall), of Jackson, Mo.; one sister, Marilyn (Lewis) Trepanier, of Eugene, Mo.; a special niece, Candy Hutson, of Jackson, Mo.; special friends, Lynn and Larry Mackin, of Kankakee, Dink Howell, of Delta, Mo., Kathy and Clifford Hupp and Lana and Ron Sommers; along with many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jessie Hutson; and her beloved pets, Rain, Chevy and Rock.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Crain Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.
Please sign her online guestbook at crainsonline.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!