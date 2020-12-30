BRADENTON, FLA. — Carol A. Neveau, 92, of Bradenton, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais and Chebanse, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at Surrey Place Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Bradenton, Fla.
She was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Alfred and Laudicia “Lotty” (Bottary) Kyrouac. Carol married Orville Neveau on Nov. 11, 1967. He preceded her in death Jan. 21, 2002.
Carol was a clerical worker at Kroehler Manufacturing in Bradley for many years.
Surviving are two stepchildren, Nanette (James) Marx, of Pontiac, and David Neveau, of Streator; one sister, Pat Onken, of Bourbonnais; one brother, John Kyrouac, of Gardner; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Orville Neveau; she was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Laudicia “Lotty” Kyrouac; one sister, Joan Kyrouac; and three brothers, Kenneth Kyrouac Sr., Alfred “Beau” Kyrouac and Terrance Kyrouac.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!