Carol Meents

BOURBONNAIS — Carol R. Meents, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at her home.
She was born Dec. 23, 1933, in Lincoln, the daughter of Herbert and Blanche (Miller) Board. Carol married Harold W. Meents Sr. on Aug. 30, 1969, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2000.
Carol was a past employee of Joliet Arsenal and Bear Brand Hosiery. She retired from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee after 20 years of service.
She enjoyed bowling, traveling and doing crossword puzzles. She was an excellent cook and baker.
Surviving are four sons and four daughters-in-law, Rick and Mary Martin, of Saunemin, James and Cindy Martin, of Milwaukee, Wis., Steven and Heather Martin, of Arlington Heights, and Harold Jr. and Amy Meents of El Dorado; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Marci and Raleigh Brooks.
In addition to her husband, Harold Meents Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karen; and two sons, David Martin and Bobby Martin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
