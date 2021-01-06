Carol McKay

MANTENO — Carol E. McKay, 81, (nee Pierce, Carlson), formerly of Manteno, peacefully transitioned to heaven on Dec. 28, 2020, due to COVID-19.
She was the daughter of Carl and Ellen Carlson. Her parents preceded her in death.
Carol was the loving mother of Cheri Vana, of Tinley Park, and the late Kathy (Jose) DeLuna, formerly of Manteno.
She was a very proud grandmother to Joe DeLuna, Katia DeLuna and Kara Vana.
Carol was a wonderful stepmom to Bob McKay and family, of Tinley Park, and Bonnie Lynch and family, of Orland Park.
She was also a dear sister to Dianne (the late Rich) Bucich and Pam (Jeff) Ablin; and proud aunt to her five nephews.
Carol was a retired 1st and 2nd grade teacher in Park Forest for 30 plus years. She was so kind and compassionate and a friend to many.
She was an avid gardener and loved her pets throughout the years. She always had a smile for you!
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
