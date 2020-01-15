KANKAKEE — Carol Ann Walker LaGesse, 68, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at her home in Las Vegas, Nev., following a long battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 28, 1951, the daughter of Elmer Walker and Charlotte Campbell Walker Carney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy and William “Bill” Walker.
Carol devoted her life to her family and friends. She passed away one day after celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary. She was always faithful, supportive, kind and loving.
She graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee and was a long-time employee at Limestone Grade School. She moved to Las Vegas, Nev., in 1992, where she was employed by Express Scripts until she retired.
Surviving are her husband, Lary; her sons, Scott and Jeff (Brandi), all of Las Vegas; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Amanda, Conner and Evan. She is also survived by her brother, Craig (Pam) Walker, of St. Anne; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
It was Carol’s wish that there be no service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carol’s family feels that her memory could best be honored by passing on kind acts toward those you meet along your way.
