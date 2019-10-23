Carol Lacey, 70, of Limestone, passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
She was born Jan. 6, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie Priest Dean. Carol was a resident of the Kankakee and Limestone area her entire life. Carol married Robert Lacey on Feb. 7, 1967, in Aiken County, S.C.
Carol worked at PNC Bank and was a breakfast host at Hampton Inn. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved taking her grandchildren on vacations.
Surviving are her husband, Robert, of Limestone; one daughter, Michelle El-Talabani, of Limestone; one son, Jeff Lacey, of Seattle, Wash.; two grandchildren, Ashlyn El-Talabani and Subhi El-Talabani; her mother, Marie Dean, of Limestone; one brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jackie Dean, of Limestone; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, also at the funeral home. Chaplain Lonna El-Talabani will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
