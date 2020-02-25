BOURBONNAIS — Carol King, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at her home.
She was born Aug. 9, 1937, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Pete and Margeurite McDowell Walters.
Carol enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her family.
She was a member of College Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her children, Donley (Pam), of Palos Hills, Ron (Kristen), of Acworth, Ga., Renee (Jeff), of Charlevoix, Mich., Denise (Bill), of Bourbonnais, Darrin (Lorie), of Acworth, Ga., and DeAnn, of Bourbonnais; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Donley King; her parents; one grandson, Brandon; and one great-granddaughter, Penelope.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Infusion Services at Riverside Medical Center in care of Kristin Carson; or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!