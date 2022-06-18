BOURBONNAIS — Carol Elaine Johnson, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (June 14, 2022) at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.
She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Chicago, the second of three children, to Lester and Ann (Balazentis) Johnson.
Carol taught physical education at Erie High School for 34 years. She spent many of those years as the girls’ volleyball coach.
During her summers, she had worked at Cheley Colorado Camp in Estes Park, Colo., as the camp photographer. Carol was a brilliant photographer. She enjoyed capturing the natural world as much as she loved being in it. She could be found hiking in the mountains or bicycling when she had spare time, especially during the early morning hours, with her camera secured around her neck. Carol also enjoyed reading about astronomy and gazing through her telescope as a pastime.
Carol was a loyal daughter, sister and friend. She showed up for all the times, not just the good ones. She taught adult literacy in Kankakee County for many years.
Carol was an active parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, and Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She was a daughter of Christ; humble, unassuming and in quiet service to others. Carol was proud to be an affiliate member of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary.
She did not have children of her own but helped rear two generations of children from infancy to adulthood. Carol was a protector, trustworthy and infallibly dependable — a teacher until the end. She had a no-nonsense “can do” attitude, a sincere kindness to the children she cared for and a generous demeanor. They say it takes a village to raise a child, that’s because women like Carol live there. Her village will miss her dearly.
Surviving are her dear sisters, Donna Mae Johnson, of Bourbonnais, Beverly Ann Crowley and her husband Dan, of Bartlett, Tenn., and Beverly’s children, Annette, Karen and James; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her niece, Michelle Meents; and her great-nephew, Ryan Markham.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., or to the Cheley Colorado Camp for camper’s scholarships.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.