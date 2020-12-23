Carol Hobbs

MANHATTAN — Carol E. Hobbs, 79, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on Friday (Dec. 18, 2020) at Willow Falls Assisted Living Community in Crest Hill.
Surviving are her son, Michael (Stacie) Hobbs; her grandchildren, John (Emily), Jacob (Mike), Lucas and Maddie; her niece, Michelle; and her nephew, David.
Preceding her in death by her parents, Carl and Mildred (Wendelsdorf) Schroeder; her husband, Robert Hobbs (2019); and her sisters, Sylvia (George) Schmitz, Irene (Willard) Bydalek and Iola Hobbs.
Carol was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Manhattan.
She worked for many years in several doctors’ offices in the Manteno and Grant Park areas.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan. Funeral service will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating.
All CDC rules will apply. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.
Please sign her online guestbook at forsythegouldfh.com.
