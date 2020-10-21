Carol Denault

BOURBONNAIS — Carol A. Denault, 83, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Peotone, passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Peotone, the daughter of Robert and Isabelle (Hauert) Klipp.
Carol was a case worker for the State of Illinois. After retiring, she worked and volunteered at Options Center for Independent Living, helping people.
She enjoyed playing Bingo. Carol was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was a part of the Women’s Group and the treasurer of the finance committee.
Surviving are two sons, Doug and Cary Denault, of Bloomington, and Rick and Irene Denault, of Wichita, Kan.; two daughters, Debi and Gary Ratcliff, of Momence, and Diane and Brad Marcukaitis, of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren, Soleil, Bronson, Jacob, Olivia, Brittany, Bekah, Garad, Caleb, Carson and Lance; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russell and Gerry Klipp and Robert and Diane Klipp, all of Peotone; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one grandson, Nathan.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Peotone Cemetery in Peotone.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!