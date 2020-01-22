PEOTONE — Carol Lou Cosgrove-Hossbach, 81, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at her home.
She was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Joliet, the daughter of Harold F. and June E. (Schmuhl) Ullrich.
She worked on the family farm with her first husband, Glen Cosgrove, and also worked as an Avon sales representative in the Peotone area for many years, making many long-lasting friendships. Some may also remember Carol as “Mrs. Claus” at many special events in Peotone and the surrounding communities. She was an active member of Immanuel United Church of Christ and the Women’s Fellowship. She was a longtime member of the Will County Threshermen’s Association and served as a superintendent for the Will County Fair Association for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, and working in the garden.
Surviving are her husband, Wayne Hossbach, of Peotone; three sisters, Kathryn (Donald) Hoffman, Luann (the late Dennis) Soucie, and Karen (Edward) Knecht, all of Peotone; a brother, Roger (the late Phyllis) Ullrich, of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Glen Cosgrove (Nov. 2, 2008).
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone, with the Rev. Terry Krouskouph officiating. Burial will be in Peotone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or the American Cancer Society.
Please sign her online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.
