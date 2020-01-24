Bourbonnais — Carol Ann Smith, 77, passed away peacefully Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 26, 1942, the daughter of Alfonse Lagesse and Florence Lagesse. Carol was formerly married to George Smith, and they had four children together, Jeff Smith (Lynn Smith), Wayne Smith (Carolyn Smith), Padge Halford (Barry Halford), and Mathew Smith, who preceded her in death (Amy Smith). Also surviving are her brother, Jim; brother, Skip; and her sister, Dorine.
Preceding her in death were her sister, Mary; brother, Bob; sister, Ruby; sister, Frances; and sister, Juanita.
Carol has 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with one more little one on the way. She also has many nieces and nephews.
Carol was known for her beautiful smile, laugh and her love of family and friends. Carol always had an “I love you” to give, and was very spiritual. She attended Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. Carol had a great love for Hallmark movies, “chick-flicks,” along with reading many books. Carol often said about her family that God blessed her with beautiful babies. She always thought about everyone’s needs before her own. Carol loved playing Euchre and marbles, and there were many laughing disputes with family and friends about who was cheating.
She chose to donate her body to science. Therefore, there will be a celebration of Carol’s life from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Chebanse Community Building, 185 South Chestnut St., Chebanse, for anyone’s life that Carol has touched.
