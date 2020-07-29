carol allen

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Carol A. Allen, 81, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and a former Kankakee area resident, passed away July 22, 2020, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
She was born Dec. 23, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Laverne and Ula (Kinney) LaRoche.
Carol was the former manager of Lum’s/Abner’s Restaurant and a former employee of Walmart in Lakeland, Fla.
She was a graduate of Kankakee High School.
Carol loved going to casinos and was an avid Yahtzee player.
Surviving are her children, Roc and Alice Russow, of Zephyrhills, Fla., Rick Russow, of Pompano Beach, Fla., Rodd and Karen Russow, of Carrollton, Ga., and Roxanne and Mark Norris, of Mulberry, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sandy Allison, of Kankakee, Vicki and Bob Redmond, of Bradley, and Tina and Rodney Andrews, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers, Alan and Jackie LaRoche, of Kankakee, and Terry LaRoche, of Clifton.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Dale Russow and Corodon “Bud” Pippin; one brother, Bill LaRoche; and one sister, Opal Depatis.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Limestone Cemetery in Limestone Township.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
