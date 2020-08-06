KANKAKEE — Carmen Angeline Snider, 18, was taken far too soon early Tuesday morning on July 28, 2020.
She was born Sept. 28, 2001, in Kankakee, the daughter of David and Randi (Hiatt) Snider; and raised in Kankakee.
Carmen had a love for Harry Potter and swore she was a part of house Slytherin. She also loved to do her makeup and thoroughly enjoyed all types of music, but most importantly, she loved penguins. Carmen was a girl who put her heart into what she loved and cared greatly for who she loved.
She lived and spent most of her time with her best friend, Chloe, and was dearly cared for by Chloe’s parents, Susan and Scott Campbell. She also spent time with her close friends, Tiffany and Gia.
Surviving are her father and stepmother, David (Kelly) Snider, of Kankakee; a brother, Caine Snider; grandparents, Susan Robbins, David (Chris) Snider, Jeanette (Bud) Hiatt; great-grandmother, Shirley Donovan; stepfather, Blake Whittington; stepsiblings, Maci and Wilson Romero, Abbey, Paige and Alex Whittington. Carmen will also be missed by her many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Randi Whittington.
Visitation took place Friday, July 31, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made online to the Go Fund Me account in Carmen Snider’s name.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!