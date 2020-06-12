FISHERS, IND. — Carmen A. Moroney, 67, of Fishers, Ind., was granted eternal healing Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at her home after a battle with lymphoma.
Carmen was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Kankakee, the youngest daughter of Leonard and Hazel Lambert.
She attended Bishop McNamara High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She loved the Rocky Mountains and lived there multiple times throughout her life, including when she met her loving husband, Dr. John R. Moroney Jr., while working at the Economics Institute in Boulder, Colo. They were married at St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee, on May 22, 1993, and made their home in College Station, Texas, where she worked at a title company and then as a substitute teacher in the local elementary schools. She adored the children and they adored her.
Carmen and John enjoyed traveling and spent time in Mexico and Italy as well as many summers back in Boulder, Colo., and annual road trips to visit family in the Midwest. She was an avid and animated fan of tennis and loved to cook and entertain friends and family.
Carmen enjoyed shopping, dancing, skiing and playing cards. She loved to spoil all of her “kids” whether it was in the classroom, her nieces and nephews, her grandchildren, or her dogs, Ozzie, Jordan and Winston.
She will forever be remembered as the cool, fun-loving “Auntie Carmen” who always had time for nieces and nephews and always made them feel special.
Surviving are her sisters Joyce Irle, of Bourbonnais, and Jeannine (Stephen) Grumish, of Oro Valley, Ariz.; nieces and nephews, Paul Chad Neese, of Bradley, Lisa (Todd) Richmond, of Bourbonnais, Julie (Scott) Fosler, of Fishers, Ind., Scott (Lisa) Grumish, of Champaign, Brian (Amy) Irle, of Bourbonnais, Lindsey (Jason) Schiesser, of Fishers, Ind., and Amy (Andy) Palmer, of Kankakee; great-nieces and great-nephews, Cortney Irle, Emily Richmond, Drew Fosler, Lauren Fosler, Alexander Grumish, Catherine Grumish, Tyler Schiesser, Lucas Irle, Mia Schiesser, Odin Palmer and Hazel Palmer; stepsons, Steve (Sue) Moroney and Michael (Debby) Howell-Moroney; stepdaughter, Helen (Lee) Moroney Williams; and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard and Hazel Lambert; her sister, Carol Neese; her husband, John Moroney; and her stepson, John Rodgers Moroney III.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Training Center (KCTC).
