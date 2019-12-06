Carlo J. Allegro, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Dec. 5, 2019) at his home.
He was born June 12, 1941, in Chicago Heights, the son of Mario and Anne (Fragale) Allegro. Carlo married Clarice Robinson on July 1, 1977, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Carlo was a driver for Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, retiring in 2007. He was a former restaurateur in Kankakee. Carlo served as past president and former member or the Sons of Italy. He was also a former member of the VFW and the Knights of Columbus. Carlo enjoyed fishing and golf, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1964 to 1966.
Carlo was a parishioner of Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Clarice Allegro, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Greg Foster, of Bradley; one stepdaughter, Jana Corbett-Stanfa, of Bourbonnais; one stepdaughter-in-law, Jenny Robinson, of Bradley; eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Ashton, Bennett, Nicholiss, Christopher, Stephanie, Morgan and Alec; six great-grandchildren, Lucas, Rowan, Ethan, Steven, Nolan and Sofie; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Carmella and Gary Klepk, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Mary and Jim Dykes, of Ashburn, Va.; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Keli Allegro, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Amy Allegro; one sister, Betty Allegro; one grandson, Brandon; and stepson, Scott Robinson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
