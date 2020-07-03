KANKAKEE — Cameron D. Wells Sr., 55, of Kankakee, passed away June 28, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at Lax Mortuary. Funeral attendance is limited. Pastor Montele Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Cameron D. Wells Sr. was born Sept. 3, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of William H. and Jacqueline Calbert Wells.
At the age of eight, he joined the Morning Star Baptist Church under the pastorate of the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr. Cameron remained an active member and served in the Music Ministry, Media Ministry, Youth for Christ and Athletic Ministry.
He graduated from Westview High School in 1982 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 10 years, having done his basic training at Fort Sill, Okla.
Cameron was employed by Armstrong World Industries for 26 years. He was a member of St. Elmo Lodge 916.
He enjoyed being a part of his sons’ lives and attending their sporting events. He also was an avid reader of the newspaper.
Cameron leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Cameron Wells Jr. and Calin Wells, both of Kankakee; his mother, Jacqueline Wells, of Kankakee; one sister, Michelle Wells, of Wichita Falls, Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. James and Janice Hudson, of Paducah, Ky., and Kamari and Chelsea Wells, of Bourbonnais; three aunts, Marilyn Sykes, of Vancouver, Wash., Margaret Tarver, of Bolingbrook, and Brenda Felton, of Kankakee; five uncles, Nathan Wells, of Kenosha, Wis., John and Viester Wells, of San Bernardino, Calif., and Edward Wells, Murrill Calbert and Charles Thomas, all of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his father; and a son, Christian D. Wells.
