PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Callie Harris, 79, of Pembroke Township, passed away July 9, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Dekalb, Miss., the daughter of Arlena and Ross Cole.
In Callie’s early life, she moved to Chicago Heights, to lay the foundation for their family to come.
Later she would then move to Pembroke Township with her family to take on the role of caregiver, which was her passion, while raising several of her grandchildren, she also cared for many daycare children as well as supporting her community largely.
Callie’s hobbies included listening to the Blues, spreading God’s word from the Bible, watching basketball, and playing computer games.
Surviving are two daughters, Rachel Peden and Meria Peden, and two sons Jhonny Peden and Earnest Lee Peden, all of Chicago Heights, and Eugene Harris, of Pembroke Township. Also surviving are many many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her death were three daughters, Darlene Peden, Jeeanette Peden and Latonya Peden; two husbands, Ernest Peden and Wardell Harris; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross in Pembroke Township.
