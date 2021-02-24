BOURBONNAIS — C’Yara LeShon Clark, age 3, passed away Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021).
Princess Diary
C’Yara LeShon Clark
To know her is to love her! C’Yara entered into this world full of life, personality and spunk. In her three years on this earth, she was the brightest star with the biggest personality, her family said. Always laughing, playing, fighting (yes fighting) and smiling so wide with her gorgeous big bright eyes. She enjoyed playing with her brothers and sisters and she loved being around her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother and father, Ariel Foster and Christopher L. Clark Jr., of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Christopher L. Clark III and Cion L. Clark, both of Bourbonnais; three sisters, Cambree L. Clark, of Iowa, Cinaah L. Clark and Ciana L. Clark, both of Bourbonnais; aunts, Crystal Turner-Clark, of Kankakee, Noel (Taj) Butler, of Bourbonnais, Khadijah Butler, Brianna Moore and Syeer Randall, all of Milan, Ga., Dasha McCurry, of Huntsville, Ala., Reygan Kennedy and Tristan Kennedy, both of Bourbonnais; uncles, Katanan Taylor, of Bloomington, Corran (Derrica) Clark, of Kankakee, Cortess Clark Sr., of Urbana, Cameron Kennedy and Anthony Gilmore, both of Kankakee, and Jamell Gilmore, of Texas; maternal grandmother, Teresa Gilmore, of Milan, Ga.; paternal grandfather, Pastor Christopher Clark Sr., of Kankakee; great-grandmothers, Josephine Clark, of Kankakee, Linda Thomas, of Flint, Mich., Berthene Gilmore, of Milan, Ga., and Cleatus Patterson, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and great-grandfather, Steve Clark, of Kankakee.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carlos Foster; her maternal great-grandfather, Obie Gilmore; and her paternal grandmothers, Sharon Clark and Delphia Clark.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Minister Romulus Calhoun will officiate and Pastor Christopher Clark Sr. will deliver the eulogy.
Attendance to the funeral services is limited.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
