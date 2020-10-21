Burry Norton

HERSCHER — Burry J. Norton, 80, of Herscher and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at his home, surrounded by family.
Burry was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Bradley, the son of Clyde Norton and Inez Lemke. His parents preceded him in death. He married Patricia Woulfe on May 15, 1969, in Chicago. They enjoyed 51 years of happy marriage.
He was a 1958 graduate of Kankakee High School.
Burry served in the Army National Guard.
He worked at Union Hill Sales & Service for 28 years, retiring in 2007. In his spare time, in his younger years, Burry coached baseball for 10 years. He was an active volunteer for the Herscher High School Football team.
Burry’s pride and joy was his family. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed cooking and woodworking. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Norton, of Herscher; their children, Kelly (Jim) Cox, of Herscher, Kevin (Jennie) Norton, of Herscher, Kim (Tony) Bankston, of Normal, Kris (Pete) Cipparrone, of Downers Grove, and Jim (Theresa) Gibbons, of Batavia; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Diane (Ron) Kilman, of Effingham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Harry, Roger and Donald.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!