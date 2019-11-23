Budd E. Meents Sr., 72, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Vernon Sr. and Bertha Christensen Meents. Budd married Rosalina Macapulay on Oct. 12, 1968, in Bad Homburg, Germany.
Budd was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a heavy equipment operator and a computer technician. Budd enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and trap shooting. He was the director, and was recently voted vice president, of the Kankakee County Fair Board. Every winter, Budd would go house to house in his neighborhood plowing snow for others. He was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Rosalina Meents, of Chebanse; one son and daughter-in-law, Budd Jr. “Butch” and Heather Meents, of Chebanse; two daughters and one son-in-law, Gracia Turner, of Chebanse, and Sherri and Clayton Statler, of Kansas City, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Carter Turner, Carley Turner, Carson Turner, Jacob Meents, Kaedyn Meents, Saylor Statler and Cooper Statler; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Virginia Moore, of Crescent City, Jeannie and Al Mosier, of Yellville, Ark., Peggy and Andy Grossi, of New Lenox, and Karen Sanchez, of Arizona; and one brother, Vernon Meents Jr., of Yellville, Ark.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother-in-law, Robert Moore.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
